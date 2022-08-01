Video
Campus Profile: University of North Carolina Asheville

UNC Asheville is a public university in Asheville. Around 3,358 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university

Zoe Routh | Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 1, 2022 3:53 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of North Carolina Asheville (UNC Asheville) is a public university in Asheville. Around 3,358 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

    

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Anti-Racist Student Organization

    Body Positivity Alliance

    College Democrats

    UNCA Young Activist Club

    

 

University Leadership:

    Nancy J. Cable, Chancellor

    Board of Trustees

    Robby Russell- Chair

    Roger Aiken- Vice Chair

    Karen K. Brown- Secretary

    Jim Peterson- At Large

    Richard J. Lutovsky- Past Chair

    Stephen De May

    George Groome

    Dr. Patrice A. Harris

    Peter Heckman

    Chuck McGrady

    Wilma Sherrill

    Oscar Wong

    Lauren Braswell

    

OpenSecrets Data on University of North Carolina Asheville Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of UNC Asheville employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 


Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

UNC Asheville has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."

 

COVID-19:

UNC Asheville is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about University of North Carolina Asheville:

UNC-Asheville faces pressure to disinvite pro-Farrakhan Women's March speaker

A Jewish student group at the University of North Carolina-Asheville has denounced the university for inviting Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory, who has defended Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, as a speaker.

