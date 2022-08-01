Campus Profile: University of North Carolina Asheville
UNC Asheville is a public university in Asheville. Around 3,358 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
The University of North Carolina Asheville (UNC Asheville) is a public university in Asheville. Around 3,358 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Anti-Racist Student Organization
Body Positivity Alliance
College Democrats
UNCA Young Activist Club
University Leadership:
Nancy J. Cable, Chancellor
Board of Trustees
Robby Russell- Chair
Roger Aiken- Vice Chair
Karen K. Brown- Secretary
Jim Peterson- At Large
Richard J. Lutovsky- Past Chair
Stephen De May
George Groome
Dr. Patrice A. Harris
Peter Heckman
Chuck McGrady
Wilma Sherrill
Oscar Wong
Lauren Braswell
OpenSecrets Data on University of North Carolina Asheville Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 100% of UNC Asheville employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 0% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
UNC Asheville has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."
COVID-19:
UNC Asheville is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about University of North Carolina Asheville:
UNC-Asheville faces pressure to disinvite pro-Farrakhan Women's March speaker
A Jewish student group at the University of North Carolina-Asheville has denounced the university for inviting Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory, who has defended Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, as a speaker.