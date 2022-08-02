CUNY students and faculty accuse Israel of genocide

Earlier this month, Jewish students, faculty, and alumni from the City University of New York (CUNY) published a letter claiming Israel “commits genocide,” “funds Nazi militia groups,” and is a “settler colonial regime.”

The 39 signatories of the letter, titled "Not In Our Name: Anti-Zionist Jewish Coalition at CUNY," pledge to “unlearn Zionism,” oppose “right wing Zionist organizations,” and “[w]holeheartedly endorse the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) of the settler colonial and apartheid state Israel.”

According to 2020 data from the PEW Research Center, the “vast majority” of American Jews aware of the BDS movement oppose it.

The anti-Israel letter goes on to claim that “the CUNY administration works to silence Jewish anti-Zionist students and workers while aligning itself with Zionist organizations,” and charges campus Jewish organization Hillel with being “anti-Black, anti-Indigenous, Islamophobic, and anti-Palestinian”, though no evidence is cited for this charge.

In addition to the 39 CUNY-affiliated individuals who signed the letter, 4 CUNY student organizations, 13 non-CUNY individuals, and 9 non-CUNY organizations have signed.

Campus Reform has covered numerous stories regarding anti-semitism at CUNY.

In June, for example, Campus Reform reported on New York Councilwoman Inna Vernikov withdrawing $50,000 from CUNY in response to CUNY allegedly supporting anti-Semitism.

That same month, Campus Reform reported on anti-Israel activist Nerdeen Kiswani using her CUNY Law commencement speech to criticize the state of Israel.

CUNY has not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform.