Upcoming courses include Harry Styles, tree climbing, hand puppetry

From a former One Direction star to climbing trees, Campus Reform covers a wide variety of courses across the nation each semester.

Below are some classes students can take in the 2022-2023 academic year.





Texas State University: Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity

Texas State University (TSU) is offering a course on Harry Styles, the singer and former One Direction member, that will be taught in spring 2023.

In a recent tweet, Louie Dean Valencia, the professor teaching the course, posted a flyer for the course explaining the class will examine “[t]he cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, and consumerism.”

“This is what tenure looks like. Let’s gooooo!", Valencia tweeted.

In a separate tweet, he went on to say that his course can teach students “how to manage a social media campaign!"

Tuition for 18 hours at TSU is $6,999.80 for in-state residence and $10,513.30 for non-residents.

Cornell University: Tree Climbing

Cornell University (CU) is offering a tree climbing course for students this fall.

The curriculum reads “This course will teach you how to use ropes and technical climbing gear to reach the top of any tree, to move around, and even to climb from tree to tree without returning to the ground.”

The course is taught by Lindseth Co-Director of Cornell Outdoor Education Mark Holton, who earned a graduate degree in chemistry from the university.

While the class counts as a PE credit, students will pay $325 in fees to take the course.

In-state tuition at Cornell is $41,958 and $62,456 for non-New York residents.





University of Connecticut: Hand Puppetry

The University of Connecticut School of Fine Arts is offering a Hand Puppetry course for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

“The courses and projects of the Puppet Arts Program are designed to imbue the students with the history and theories of Puppetry, to give them practice in multiple performance expressions and to give them experience with a variety of tools and materials,” the puppet arts courses description reads.

Students in hand puppetry will work on “[h]and puppet animation” to techniques are develop forms such as “Hand Pantomime, Glove Puppet and Moving-mouth Puppet performance.”

Courses under puppetry include “Rod Puppetry,” and “Plays for Puppet Theatre.”

The instructor of the course is not yet publicly available.

Tuition, including all student fees, for in-state residents is $36,012 and $58,680 for out-of-state residents.





Brandeis University: Transgender Studies

For the fall 2022 semester, the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies department at Brandeis University in Massachusetts will offer a “Transgender Studies” course.

According to the course description, professor Eamon Schlotterback will introduce “students to key terms and debate in the field of transgender studies.”

Students will learn “how ideologies of race, class, gender, and sexuality have informed the category's rapid institutionalization.”

A private university, tuition at Brandeis will run students $79,414.





Campus Reform has contacted all colleges and departments listed. This article will update accordingly.