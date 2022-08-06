WATCH: Rep. Donalds Opposes Indoctrination in Classrooms





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Florida Congressman Byron Donalds in Tampa, Florida, about indoctrination in college classrooms.

“It’s rampant,” the freshman member said. “We all know that you have professors with tenure who basically lecture untouched. They push their ideologies not so much information.”

The Congressman stated that more states should follow Flordia’s lead by enacting legislation that protects viewpoint diversity on campus and steers public school education away from Critical Race Theory.

“It’s incumbent upon state legislatures and governors to be effective in actually standing up for the futures of the young people of their state,” he said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made education reform a priority by enacting laws that combat indoctrination.

House Bill 223, enacted in 2021, requires public schools to administer a survey that gauges viewpoint diversity on campus. The Individual Freedom Act, which became state law on July 1, challenges teaching Critical Race Theory in public schools.

Donalds credited Florida’s interest in combating indoctrination in college classrooms to preparing “the future” generation of Floridians.

“So the higher education for our young people is critical to the future of our state, not just in economics, but in leadership as well,” he said. “We feel it is a core mission to maintain a high-quality education for all the people of Florida. That only makes Florida better in the long run.”

