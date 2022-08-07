Video
No results

WATCH: Law student responds To Justice Thomas' withdrawal from teaching

Campus Correspondent and George Washington University Law student Tahmineh Dehbozorgi appeared again on Fox News to discuss Justice Clarence Thomas's decision to withdraw from teaching at the university this Fall.

Ben Cook | Correspondent Editor
Sunday, August 7, 2022 11:24 AM


Campus Correspondent and George Washington University Law student Tahmineh Dehbozorgi appeared again on Fox News to discuss Justice Clarence Thomas's decision to withdraw from teaching at the university this Fall.

Campus Reform previously reported on the GW Law controversy in June, when a petition was started to remove Justice Thomas from his faculty position.

According to the petition, Justice Thomas "stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs" by voting to overturn Roe v. Wade, and intends to "further strip the rights of queer people."

The university subsequently reaffirmed its commitment to keeping Justice Thomas on staff and to upholding free speech.

On July 27, however, student newspaper The GW Hatchet reported that Justice Thomas had decided to withdraw from co-teaching his usual seminar this fall in advanced Constitutional Law. 

Speaking with Dana Perino on America's Newsroom, Debhozorgi explained that Justice Thomas's "class is extremely popular" and that "there’s actually a lottery system to even get there." 

Many students were upset about his decision not to teach the seminar, Debhozorgi went on to say.

However, Debhozorgi expressed her happiness that the Law school earlier affirmed its commitment to academic freedom.

“As a law student at GW, I was very happy to hear that news. Because the whole point of law school is being able to engage in debate and listen to opinions that we’re not comfortable with.”

Perino then asked whether other students were upset about Justice Thomas's decision not to teach the course.

“Although there are students that might not agree with him, having a sitting Supreme Court Justice in our law school adds a lot to our credibility," Debhozorgi responded.

She concluded, “I would love to take his class at some point while I’m [at GW], and I hope that the seminar comes back next Fall."


Staff image

