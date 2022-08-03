Campus Profile: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MIT is a private university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Around 4,638 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a private university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Around 4,638 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
MIT College Republicans
MIT Pro-Life
Liberal Organizations:
G@MIT
Gender Fluidity Club
International Youth and Students for Social Equity at MIT
LBGT Grad at MIT
MIT Democrats
MIT Divest
MIT Progressives
Queer West
University Leadership:
L. Rafael Reif, President
Board of Trustees
Noubar Afeyan
Lindsay Androski
Eran Broshy
Wesley G. Bush
Ashton B. Carter
R. Erich Caulfield
Fiona Chen
Kevin Churchwell
Heather Cogdell
Grace E. Colón
Rafael del Pino
David L. desJardins
Hala Fadel
José Antonio V. Fernández Carbajal
Orit Gadiesh
Danielle Geathers
William A. Gilchrist
Jeffrey S. Halis
Diane J. Hoskins
Pearl S. Huang
Tope O. Lawani
Michelle K. Lee
Adrianna C. Ma
Laird M. Malamed
Paul R. Marcus
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Sarah Melvin
Michael “Mick” Mountz
Adedoyin Olateru-Olagbegi
Lubna S. Olayan
Charles T. Ong
Hyun-A C. Park
Darryll J. Pines
Ray A. Rothrock
David M. Siegel
Colin O. Webb, II
Annalisa L. Weigel
C.J. Whelan, III
Janet C. Wolfenbarger
Elaine H. Wong
Mark S. Wrighton
Songyee Yoon
OpenSecrets Data on Massachusetts Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 97.39% of MIT employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.61% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
MIT has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”
COVID-19:
MIT is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Massachusetts Institute of Technology:
MIT reinstates SAT/ACT requirement, argues the tests help promote diversity on campus
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently announced that it is reinstating SAT and ACT testing requirements starting for the class of 2027.
MIT prof arrested over undisclosed China ties
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen was charged and arrested Thursday after failing to disclose ties to the Chinese government when seeking federal grant money.