Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT is a private university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Around 4,638 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Debate tournament banned White students from competing
By Amanda Mayer  '24
2
'Take these m-----f-----s out': Rutgers prof rails against white people while defending…
By Angela Morabito 
3
Lia Thomas is not the Woman of the Year
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
CUNY students and faculty accuse Israel of genocide
By Alexia Bianchi  '22
5
Christain students get legal victory in fight against their university
By Jared Gould 
6
Ketanji Brown Jackson to rule in UNC affirmative action lawsuit
By Alexa Schwerha 
Dietrich Zeisloft '26 | Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 10:44 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a private university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Around 4,638 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

   

    

Conservative Organizations:

    MIT College Republicans

    MIT Pro-Life

 

Liberal Organizations:

G@MIT

    Gender Fluidity Club

    International Youth and Students for Social Equity at MIT

    LBGT Grad at MIT

    MIT Democrats

    MIT Divest

    MIT Progressives

    Queer West

 

University Leadership:

    L. Rafael Reif, President

    Board of Trustees

    Noubar Afeyan

    Lindsay Androski

    Eran Broshy

    Wesley G. Bush

    Ashton B. Carter

    R. Erich Caulfield

    Fiona Chen

    Kevin Churchwell

    Heather Cogdell

    Grace E. Colón

    Rafael del Pino

    David L. desJardins

    Hala Fadel

    José Antonio V. Fernández Carbajal

    Orit Gadiesh

    Danielle Geathers

    William A. Gilchrist

    Jeffrey S. Halis

    Diane J. Hoskins

    Pearl S. Huang

    Tope O. Lawani

    Michelle K. Lee

    Adrianna C. Ma

    Laird M. Malamed

    Paul R. Marcus

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    Sarah Melvin

    Michael “Mick” Mountz

    Adedoyin Olateru-Olagbegi

    Lubna S. Olayan

    Charles T. Ong

    Hyun-A C. Park

    Darryll J. Pines

    Ray A. Rothrock

    David M. Siegel

    Colin O. Webb, II

    Annalisa L. Weigel

    C.J. Whelan, III

    Janet C. Wolfenbarger

    Elaine H. Wong    

    Mark S. Wrighton

    Songyee Yoon

 

OpenSecrets Data on Massachusetts Institute of Technology Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 97.39% of MIT employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 2.61% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 


Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

MIT has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”

 

COVID-19:

MIT is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about Massachusetts Institute of Technology:


MIT reinstates SAT/ACT requirement, argues the tests help promote diversity on campus

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently announced that it is reinstating SAT and ACT testing requirements starting for the class of 2027.


MIT prof arrested over undisclosed China ties

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen was charged and arrested Thursday after failing to disclose ties to the Chinese government when seeking federal grant money.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this