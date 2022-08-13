Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

'Students who identify as conservative face distinctive challenges': report

On May 17, the University of North Carolina System released a report on the status of 'Free Expression and Constructive Dialogue' at member schools.

One notable finding was that conservatives were more likely than liberals at UNC Chapel Hill to self-censor their political beliefs.

Trending
1
Supreme Court sets date for UNC, Harvard affirmative action cases
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
BURNED: 'Cancel culture' claims multiple victims in 2020
By Hannah Lalgie 
3
Clemson restaurant gets grilled over 'offensive' chicken sandwich sign
By Adam Sabes 
4
UC San Diego hosts segregated orientation
By William Biagini  '24
5
'The Trend is a lot of Mental Illness'
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
Debate tournament banned White students from competing
By Amanda Mayer  '24
Lena Branch '24 | Iowa Campus Correspondent
Saturday, August 13, 2022 11:53 AM

On May 17, the University of North Carolina (UNC) System released a report on the status of “Free Expression and Constructive Dialogue” at member schools. 

Key findings of the report included that “[c]ampuses do not consistently achieve an atmosphere that promotes free expression,” “[s]tudents who identify as conservative face distinctive challenges,” and “[s]tudents across the political spectrum want more opportunities to engage with those who think differently.”

The report conducted extensive surveys among students across campuses such as UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Asheville, and UNC Charlotte, and built on a previous study on the same subject conducted by UNC-Chapel Hill in 2019.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: UNC course says WWII was 'Japan's attempt to roll back Euro-American colonialism']

One notable finding of the 2020 survey was that conservatives were more likely than liberals at UNC Chapel Hill to self-censor their political beliefs, with survey results showing that 41% of conservatives, as opposed to 9% of liberals, have “[s]elf-censored more than once.”

The study also asked students which topics, from a list of nine, they felt uncomfortable talking openly about on campus. This included “Race relations in the United States,” “Police use of force,” “Gun rights,” “Immigration policy,” “Mask mandates,” and “Climate change.”

Responses from students speaking about how they felt about addressing these and related topics openly included the following.

Jane Stancill, Vice President of Communications for the UNC System, provided Campus Reform with System President Peter Hans' statement on the study. 

[RELATED: Memo reveals UNC plan to sideline 'diversity of thought' ahead of Nikole Hannah-Jones appointment]

“A culture of free expression is absolutely core to our mission as a public university. We can’t earn public trust, prepare students for democratic citizenship, or conduct rigorous research if we don’t have open and honest dialogue,” Hans said.

 “Far too many students are reluctant to speak their minds, to hash out ideas, and that undermines the goals of higher education.” 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this