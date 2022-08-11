EXCLUSIVE: College deletes race-based job posting after news inquiry

A recent job posting, now deleted, for a paid internship position in the English and Reading Department at Montgomery College may have violated both state and federal anti-discrimination laws."

The position sought “two minority faculty interns starting in August 2022 for the 2022-2023 academic year" at the Maryland community college.

Following Campus Reform’s outreach to Montgomery College regarding the job posting, the original listing was deleted from the school website.

Maryland employment discrimination law states that “every Marylander is guaranteed equal opportunity in receiving employment…regardless of race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or genetic information.”

Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Sarah Parshall Perry told Campus Reform, “The restriction of applicants to a federally-funded educational entity by their race is a violation of both federal civil rights law (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act), and Maryland employment discrimination law (§20-602, Annotated Code of Maryland), as well as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.”

According to Perry, each of these legal statutes “require schools and employers to maintain race neutrality in hiring, firing or promoting practices.”

A Montgomery College spokesperson told Campus Reform the posting did not accord with their principles, writing, “Montgomery College is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees and job applicants. When hiring new employees, we seek to attract a candidate pool that reflects the rich diversity of the community and students that we serve.”

“The wording used in the recent job posting for a faculty intern position did not accurately reflect this goal,” the spokesperson concluded.