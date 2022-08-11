Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

EXCLUSIVE: College deletes race-based job posting after news inquiry

Following Campus Reform’s outreach to Montgomery College regarding the job posting, the original listing was deleted from the school website.

A Montgomery College spokesperson told Campus Reform the posting did not accord with the school's principles.

Trending
1
WATCH: Law student responds To Justice Thomas' withdrawal from teaching
By Ben  Cook 
2
UC San Diego hosts segregated orientation
By William Biagini  '24
3
'Absolutely unethical': Required medical training in abortion-ban states criticized
By McKennon Rice '25
4
States consider requiring high school grads to apply for college financial aid. Here's …
By Ben Zeisloft  
5
Idaho students demand Starbucks offer 'free' vegan milk that 'doesn't support animal ab…
By Arik Schneider 
6
Indiana University students sue school over vaccine mandate
By Leana Dippie  '23
Sterling Mosley '23 | Senior Texas Campus Correspondent
Thursday, August 11, 2022 10:29 AM

A recent job posting, now deleted, for a paid internship position in the English and Reading Department at Montgomery College may have violated both state and federal anti-discrimination laws."

The position sought “two minority faculty interns starting in August 2022 for the 2022-2023 academic year" at the Maryland community college.

Following Campus Reform’s outreach to Montgomery College regarding the job posting, the original listing was deleted from the school website.

[RELATED: WATCH: The future of affirmative action on college campuses]

Maryland employment discrimination law states that “every Marylander is guaranteed equal opportunity in receiving employment…regardless of race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or genetic information.”

Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Sarah Parshall Perry told Campus Reform, “The restriction of applicants to a federally-funded educational entity by their race is a violation of both federal civil rights law (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act), and Maryland employment discrimination law (§20-602, Annotated Code of Maryland), as well as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.”

According to Perry, each of these legal statutes “require schools and employers to maintain race neutrality in hiring, firing or promoting practices.”

[RELATED: College admissions SCOTUS case is about Anti-Asian discrimination, lawmakers argue in brief]

A Montgomery College spokesperson told Campus Reform the posting did not accord with their principles, writing, “Montgomery College is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees and job applicants. When hiring new employees, we seek to attract a candidate pool that reflects the rich diversity of the community and students that we serve.”

“The wording used in the recent job posting for a faculty intern position did not accurately reflect this goal,” the spokesperson concluded.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this