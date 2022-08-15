Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Students’ COVID-era lawsuit over in-person fees is moving forward

On July 25, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit held that students can pursue a lawsuit against Loyola University Chicago for failing to refund in-person fees.

The plaintiffs allege that students paid 265% more in tuition than their already-online peers after being forced to learn remotely.

Trending
1
'Students who identify as conservative face distinctive challenges': report
By Lena Branch  '24
2
UC San Diego hosts segregated orientation
By William Biagini  '24
3
Upcoming courses include Harry Styles, tree climbing, hand puppetry
By Jennifer Nuelle  '24
4
Princeton course accuses ‘far right activists’ of abusing free speech to ‘justify’ hate…
By Logan Dubil  '23
5
Lawmakers want DoD to cut ties with Confucius Institutes
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
ANALYSIS: Planned Parenthood's HS controversy echoes its college campus activism
By Kate Anderson 
Alexia Bianchi '22 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 15, 2022 7:00 PM

On July 25, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit held that Loyola University Chicago students can pursue a lawsuit against the school for failing to refund in-person fees after classes were canceled due to COVID-19.

The ruling came after a lower U.S. District Court dismissed the suit in January of 2021, arguing that the plaintiffs, parents of the relevant students, have no standing to sue, and that students never received “a specific promise” for in-person instruction. 

[RELATED: Student sues university over on-campus fees during COVID]

When classes at Loyola University were transitioned online in Spring of 2020, students enrolled in what were originally in-person classes paid $1,050-$1,838 per credit hour, according to the Seventh Circuit decision, while students already enrolled in an online class continued to pay the original $693 per credit hour.

Plaintiffs charged that they were forced to transition to an online educational experience of lower quality, and paid 265% more in tuition than their already-online peers. 

[RELATED: Students forced online have this message for those demanding remote learning]

When Loyola’s campus closed, students also were not issued a refund for parking permits, according to the lawsuit.  An annual parking permit for the 2019-2020 school year was $530.

The amount of money that Loyola University would have to return to its students, should the lawsuit succeed, could exceed $5,000,000.

Similar lawsuits have been brought against universities around the country since Spring of 2020.

Loyola University has not responded to comments requested by Campus Reform


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this