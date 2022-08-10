Video
WATCH: Pro-abortion leftists protest conservative students

Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard spoke with protestors in Tampa, Florida outside the Tampa Convention Center at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

Jaden Heard '24 | Alabama Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, August 10, 2022 6:03 PM


The event featured many conservative speakers such as 45th President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis.

Signs held by protestors centered on the topic of women’s reproductive rights, and included content such as “Vulva La Resistance” and “#Democracy Not Fascism.”

"I just don't support people taking other people’s rights," one person told Campus ReformHis sign read, “I declare war on your dogma,” with an American flag on the bottom right corner. 

The protester cited reproductive rights, contraception, and gay marriage as rights that the speakers at Student Action Summit are against.

When asked about reproductive rights specifically, the protestor was firm on the right to abortion until the moment of birth and for any reason.

He insisted that only once a baby is “born into the world” and their “umbilical cord is cut” do they have rights.

 “You can’t take a cake out of the oven until it is fully baked,” he said.

While filming a separate interview, another protestor standing by threw water on the camera.

Watch the protester speak to Campus Reform and more here.

