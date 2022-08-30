Penn State course explores how racism and sexism relate to 'reproductive justice' and 'toxic waste'

Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) is currently offering students a course on “Racism and Sexism.”

The three-credit course, offered by the university’s African American Studies Department, was put in place to teach students about racism and sexism from cultural, political, and economic standpoints.

The course “provides an historical overview of the roots of modern racism and sexism and will explore these structural inequalities continue to matter in a ‘post-racial’ and ‘post-feminist’ era,” according to the course description.

The course also explores how racism “shapes and limits the life chances of non-white communities.”

In the second half of the course, students will be exposed to numerous case studies that connect issues of race, gender, and sex to “toxic waste, (un)natural disasters, reproductive justice, and Islamophobia.”

[RELATED: 'Angry White Male Studies' course comes to campus this fall]

PSU student Orlando Clark was “at a loss of words” when first hearing about the course being offered at his university.

“[I]t is wrong that big academia pushes the far-leftist views of false oppression onto its students,” Clark told Campus Reform.

Clark also shared his opinion about the validity of PSU’s “Racism and Sexism” course.

“[T]his course will be completely full of inaccurate information full of leftist propaganda and brainwashing," he stated.

[RELATED: American University to offer course on 'neuroqueerness']

This is not the first time PSU has made national headlines over a course-related incident.

Back in January, a PSU professor’s assignment went viral on social media. The assignment in question required students to write a paper in defense of the Taliban, a Middle Eastern terrorist organization.

“Any attempt to avoid answering this prompt as written; or trying to argue otherwise will result in a failing grade," the professor said, according to a screenshot of the assignment instructions tweeted by a student.

Campus Reform reached out to Penn State University and the African American Studies Department for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter.