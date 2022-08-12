Ohio University hosts drag show for Welcome Week

This year’s annual Welcome Week celebration at Ohio University will include a performance from drag queen ‘Silky Nutmeg Ganache.’

According to the event description, the show will also feature “local drag entertainers Kazma Knights and Gretta Goodbottm, and Jada Fenix-Lorez,” and will conclude with “a photo opportunity.”

Ganache, a drag queen who was featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race, refers to himself on his Twitter account as Silky “Cancel Student Loans” Ganache.

The Welcome Week performance comes as the number of schools across the country hosting drag shows has increased.

In April, for example, Campus Reform reported on a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at Oklahoma State University for children as young as two.

Not all students are happy to see these events come to campus, however.

According to Matt Smrdel, president of the Ohio University College Republicans, some of the group’s members believe “there would be no value added to the welcome week experience” by hosting the drag queen, and “disagree with the university using their money and power to push what appears to be an agenda onto their students that many may disagree with.”

The cost and source of funding for this event remain unclear, though Campus Reform has submitted a public records request to determine this.

Such events, however, can be costly.

Campus Reform reported in December of last year that a “Viva La Drag” event held at Arizona State University cost the school $5,000.

The upcoming drag show is not the only event the university plans to host that will cater to a left-wing audience, either. A recent Campus Reform story reported on a “power and privilege workshop” put on by the school’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion on August 11.

Ohio University has been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

