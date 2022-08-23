WATCH: Pastor to Christian Students: ‘Find Community That Love God’

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with “Let Us Worship” founder Sean Feucht about his work to spread Christianity across the country in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alexa met up with Sean at Turning Point USA's 2022 Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

“Christians had to grapple with the reality is, ‘do the sermons we preach, do the songs that we sing, are they real? Do they really mean something to us?’” Feucht said. “In the face of fear, in the face of persecution, in the face of tyrannical governments trying to shut us down, are we going to comply, or are we going to be like the book of Acts?”

[RELATED: WATCH: “People live in despair today,” Dr. Jeff Myers on college students and religion]

“Let Us Worship” is an organization that hosts worship services in American cities. Feucht founded the movement in 2020 to combat the threat of church closures that stifled worship services across the country because of Covid-19.

Feucht stated that while his home state, California, kept casinos, strip clubs, and marijuana dispensaries open, the churches were forced to close.

“Church was non-essential,” he said.

The movement originally began as a petition. However, the tour has now reached over 160 cities. Feucht described the touring locations as being primarily “cities in turmoil,” including Portland, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

“We really feel called…to bring worship to the really blue, horribly run, often, cities of crime and confusion to really bring light and hope,” he said.

[RELATED: WATCH: How students can maintain their faith in God at college]

As students return to campus in wake of the pandemic, Feucht provided advice for Christians to band together and find a like-minded community.

“I think it’s really, really important to find community of people who love God,” he said. “I just encourage people [to] find like-hearted people that love God, and connect with them.”

Feucht recognized that core friendships can impact a student's college experience, saying “as long as you protect that, I think you’re going to be alright.”

Watch the full interview above.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter.



