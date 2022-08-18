WATCH: Parents are ‘fighting back’ for their rights





Campus Reform reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Moms for Liberty Director of Hispanic Outreach Catalina Stubbe about parental rights and how they will be influential in the 2022 midterm elections.

“It’s not a politician who decides over my kids. It’s not the government that gives me the rights,” she said at Turning Point USA's 2022 Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. “So, we should restore that power to the parents and defend their parental rights and take control over the educational system.”

With the 2022 midterms around the corner, Stubbe acknowledged that parents are the “new political party” and will have a heightened interest at the voting box this year.

Parental rights became the focus of the 2021 Gubernatorial race in Virginia after Democrat nominee Terry McAuliffe said during a September debate that parents should not “be telling schools what they should teach.”

According to Stubbe, parents must fight in the polls to spare the next generation “indoctrination” in the classroom.

“Were you Democrat? Were you Republican? No. I am a parent defending freedom, defending my kids,” she said. “We not only need to restore their education in academics but to restore their morals, also, because they have been manipulated for so long.”

She continued, saying, “Now, we are awake. All of the parents get united and we are fighting back.”

Stubbe discussed a lack of trust brewing in parental circles that has resulted in homeschooling or private school options. However, she described these choices as short-term solutions.

“What we’re trying to do is hold accountable… the people in government who don’t want transparency in education,” she said. “We’re just trying to let the kids be kids and to keep that innocence. You don’t want no politician to speak with your children about morals.”

Moms for Liberty is a nonprofit organization focused on “fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government.”

Watch the full interview above.

