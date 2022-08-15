Video
WATCH: Schwerha criticizes Harvard faculty's lack of viewpoint diversity

In its recent annual survey, Harvard University’s student-run newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, found that 'nearly 80% of Harvard faculty respondents categorize their political leanings liberal or very liberal.'

Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Monday, August 15, 2022 11:37 AM


Campus Reform Correspondent Alexa Schwerha appeared on "Good Morning Heartland" to discuss the disparity between liberal and conservative faculty on college campuses.

In its recent annual survey, Harvard University’s student-run newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, found that “nearly 80% of Harvard faculty respondents categorize their political leanings liberal or very liberal. Only 1% of respondents say they are conservative, and no respondents identified as very conservative.”

“I think it comes from the top down, because when you have a university where 80% of the faculty are liberal, and only 1.5% of professors are conservative, there’s not much room for getting to discuss…conservative or even moderate principles,” Schwerha said. 

