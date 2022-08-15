WATCH: Schwerha criticizes Harvard faculty's lack of viewpoint diversity
Campus Reform Correspondent Alexa Schwerha appeared on "Good Morning Heartland" to discuss the disparity between liberal and conservative faculty on college campuses.
In its recent annual survey, Harvard University’s student-run newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, found that “nearly 80% of Harvard faculty respondents categorize their political leanings liberal or very liberal. Only 1% of respondents say they are conservative, and no respondents identified as very conservative.”
“I think it comes from the top down, because when you have a university where 80% of the faculty are liberal, and only 1.5% of professors are conservative, there’s not much room for getting to discuss…conservative or even moderate principles,” Schwerha said.