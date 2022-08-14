WATCH: Schwerha discusses anti-Christian bias in student government





Campus Reform Correspondent Alexa Schwerha appeared on CBN News to discuss a free speech and religious liberty controversy at the University of Houston.

Mya Little, a pre-law student at the Texas university, was denied a spot on the Student Government Supreme Court after being accused of “religious bias when quoting a bible verse during a speech.”

The foundation of our country is grounded in Judeo-Christian beliefs and “it is very hypocritical for these students who are interested in pursuing law and pursuing government to, at the same time, remove Little from that opportunity simply because of her religious beliefs”, Schwerha said.

The University of Houston “should be standing up and protecting Little’s freedom of speech. They should be standing up and defending her first amendment rights," she continued.

“One thing we always say here at the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform is what happens on a college campus eventually will become mainstream in society”, Schwerha added. “So it’s unsurprising that this is the behavior we are seeing from these students.”



