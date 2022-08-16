This is what pro-life groups have planned for post-Roe America

Invigorated by the overturn of Roe v. Wade, pro-life students are returning to campus this fall with a refined mission to help expecting mothers in their communities.

Pro-life campus leaders in states implementing abortion bans told Campus Reform that their focus will narrow to helping women in their communities access pregnant and parenting resources.

Students for Life at Arizona State University’s Zabinia Arvizu told Campus Reform that while helping pregnant women has always been the goal, the chapter plans to shift focus from advocacy to action.

“This year we are going to focus on emphasizing the many resources available to help women during their unexpected pregnancies,” Arvizu said. “Now that [bans are happening] in many states, including AZ, we will shift our focus to educating people on what better options there are for women, in addition to providing support to those students who do get unexpectedly pregnant.”

Nicole Martin, President and Co-Founder of Grand Canyon University Arizona Students for Life, told Campus Reform that the chapter plans to “transform” the club into a “ministry” for expecting parents.

Grand Canyon University is located in Phoenix.

She said her members are “eager” to help after starting the group last spring.

“This summer, we have started a project aimed at helping young parents in the community. We are working with [the] school administration and local pregnancy centers to make it easier for students to navigate through unplanned pregnancies,” she said. “Earlier this month, we held a fundraiser for a local pregnancy center, and we saw how eager our club members are to help.”

[RELATED: Students support pro-life Michigan football coach]

On June 29, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich confirmed the state’s 1901 abortion ban would take effect, stating:

Our office has concluded the Arizona Legislature has made its intentions clear regarding abortion laws. pic.twitter.com/jvjKXaXKwd — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) June 29, 2022

The law, which outlaws abortion except to save the mother’s life, was blocked by a federal court in 1973. Brnovich’s office will “be asking the court to vacate the injunction.”

President of the University of Missouri- Saint Louis (UMSL) Thomas Cotrowske told Campus Reform his group is planning fundraisers and drives to support pregnant women on campus.

Plans include operating diaper drives, donating and volunteering at pregnancy resource centers, and directing students to free resources by promoting the Standing With You initiative.

“This semester, compared to previous semesters, our focus will be more on showing a woman that they’re not alone in a post-Roe America and that they deserve more than abortion,” he said.

Missouri outlawed abortion with an exception for medical emergencies on June 24.

[RELATED: WATCH: Pro-life women celebrate end of Roe v. Wade]

President of Tigers for Life at Clemson University, Alivia Talley, told Campus Reform that the work of the pro-life movement didn’t end with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, but insisted it is just the beginning.

“I feel like I’m busier than I’ve ever been,” she attested. “We are going to need to be more active and just kind of more prepared to have conversations with students than we ever have before.”

Last semester, the group succeeded in creating a Clemson resource page that informed pregnant students of their rights under Title IX. Talley said that this was an important step to notify students at the South Carolina university of their federal rights and that informing students of their options will be a priority for the fall semester.

“[Pregnant students] need to know the truth,” Talley expressed, “and the truth is that there’s a whole community of people that want to love them and help them and be there for them throughout their unexpected pregnancy.”

She continued, saying “it’s just really important that we get that messaging across.”

The group also plans on creating and distributing care packages for expecting mothers through the school’s Title IX office and intends to volunteer at local pregnancy resource centers.

Abortion is banned in South Carolina after six weeks, and lawmakers are currently debating legislation that would outlaw the procedure from conception onward with an exception to save the life of the mother.

[RELATED: Pro-abortion vandalism reported near universities as pro-life students face harassment]

Campus Reform reported on the pre-Dobbs harassment pro-life students faced on college campuses. Many chapters, including Cotrowske’s, experienced vandalism in response to their on-campus activism.

Cotrowske does not expect this treatment to end.

“It will definitely be a little more tougher [sic] in terms of the political climate, but I think there’s just a lot of misinformation regarding the pro-life side being anti-woman,” he said.

“Us focusing more on showing that we actually do support women, we help them in their times of crisis, will help us in combating the [assumptions].”

However, his message to students on campus is simple: give the chapter a chance.

“Whatever you hear from the media, or what you hear about us, just give us a chance,” he said.

Campus Reform contacted each school mentioned in this article for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Alexaschwerha1 on Twitter