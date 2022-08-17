Video
Campus Profile: Texas Southern University

Texas Southern University is a public university in Houston. Around 5,298 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Tamera Nealy '24 | Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 2:03 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Texas Southern University is a public university in Houston. Around 5,298 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

   

    

Conservative Organizations:

N/A 

Liberal Organizations:

    TSU College Democrats

 University Leadership:

    Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young , President

    Board of Regents

     Caroline Baker Hurley

     James M. Benham

     Marc C. Carter

     Keonne McClain

     Pamela A. Medina

     Albert H. Myres

     Stephanie D. Nellons-Paige 

     Ron J. Price

    Marilyn A. Rose

    Mary Evans Sias

FEC Data on Texas Southern University Political Donations:

 

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Texas Southern University employee political donations contributed 84.52% to Democratic candidates, while 15.48% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Texas Southern University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

 

COVID-19:

Texas Southern University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about Texas Southern University:

EXCLUSIVE: Texas Southern University once involved in contract giving China broad control of its Confucius Institute

Texas Southern University was involved in an agreement with Beijing Jiaotong University, which gave a considerable amount of control to China over what curriculum was taught in TSU's Confucius Institute, documents obtained by Campus Reform reveal.

Staff image

