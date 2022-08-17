Campus Profile: Texas Southern University
Texas Southern University is a public university in Houston. Around 5,298 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
N/A
Liberal Organizations:
TSU College Democrats
University Leadership:
Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young , President
Board of Regents
Caroline Baker Hurley
James M. Benham
Marc C. Carter
Keonne McClain
Pamela A. Medina
Albert H. Myres
Stephanie D. Nellons-Paige
Ron J. Price
Marilyn A. Rose
Mary Evans Sias
FEC Data on Texas Southern University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Texas Southern University employee political donations contributed 84.52% to Democratic candidates, while 15.48% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Texas Southern University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Texas Southern University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Texas Southern University:
EXCLUSIVE: Texas Southern University once involved in contract giving China broad control of its Confucius Institute
Texas Southern University was involved in an agreement with Beijing Jiaotong University, which gave a considerable amount of control to China over what curriculum was taught in TSU's Confucius Institute, documents obtained by Campus Reform reveal.