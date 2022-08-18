WATCH: Forgive Student Loans But Not Credit Card Debt





Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard recently spoke with students in Washington, D.C., about the Biden administration's pending decision on student loan debt forgiveness.

Many students voiced their support for student loan debt forgiveness.

Only one opposed forgiveness, “I don't think that’s right. I think everyone should have to work for the money they’re given.”

While acknowledging increasing inflation in the U.S., on student supporting student loan forgiveness told Heard she thinks that while it will be an issue, “inflation for education” is a good trade-off.

She continued later in the video, “We all as a society pay for other people’s things..and so education is just another thing you could add on to that list.”

“Inflation is kind of going up regardless… a little bit more... would it really matter at this point?” another student remarked.

When students were asked about the idea of forgiving credit card debt, they all disagreed.

“Not just straight up forgiving, no. Because, you don't learn anything,” one person told Heard.

Following a similar sentiment, another student remarked "at some level, people need to be financially responsible."

“I think that’s different,” another person said.

One student, when asked if the Democratic party is trying to push student loan forgiveness in order to buy voters, said “It’s pretty clear they've made a lot of empty promises, so I think that's definitely a fair assumption to make.”

