WATCH: How sports went woke





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with Jon Root, host of Turning Point USA’s “Breakout” podcast, about how sports have become the latest victim of left-wing influence.

Alexa met up with Tyson at Turning Point USA's 2022 Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Root explained that recent political events throughout the decade contributed to the rise of politicized sports. He cited the Colin Kapernick debate and the alleged influence of the CCP in the NBA as prime examples.

“Every single team, league, organization feels like they need to make a stance on…political issues, and mostly they’re cultural issues,” Root explained, "and they’re aligning with the left.”

Recently, Root began the extensive coverage of the Lia Thomas controversy that sparked debate over transgender athletes. Thomas, a biological male, won a national title in women’s swimming in March.

Root said that the issue is not political, but rather cultural and backed by science.

“We’ve always heard so much ‘trust the science,’ but if we’re really going to trust the science we’re going to know that men competing in women’s sports is never fair,” he said.

Root warned that if men continue to invade women’s sports on the premise of being transgender, then it will be “the end of women’s sports.”

“This is not a fair tactic,” he stressed, “women can’t compete with men on the same stage.”

Root began his podcast to present an outlet for sports fans that is “unfiltered, unapologetic, and unwoke.”

Regardless of where people fall on the political aisle, Root believes that sports should be an outlet where everyone can take a break from exhaustive political consumption.

“No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, we don’t want politics here. We want to be unified,” he said. “We want to have an outlet because… everybody watching this and listening to this [is] exhausted.”

