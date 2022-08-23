WATCH: Campus Title IX offices staffed by ideologues





Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha spoke with National Association of Scholars’ Policy Director Teresa Manning about how Biden’s new Title IX proposal may strip students’ of their right to due process.

According to Manning, Biden’s revised Title IX regulation eliminates a Trump-era policy that permitted cross-examination during sexual assault investigations. The current proposal, which is currently under deliberation, strips away this requirement.

More so, Manning warned that Biden’s Title IX violates the “basket of rights” protected by due process, including: “the right to know the accusation,” “the right to see evidence,” “the right to confront [the] accusor,” the right to “examine witnesses”, and the “right to appeal.”

With this, Manning alleged that skipping cross-examination puts investigations “in the hands of people who have no practical legal experience,” and accused Title IX offices of being operated by ideologues.

“They don’t have real courtroom experience, and they’re exceptionally ideological,” she explained. “They’re all cut from the same sort of millitant feminist cloth.”

The administration’s Title IX revisions are currently open to public comment, which can be filed via the Federal Registrar. The department will accept public opinion through September 12.

“[NAS] are encouraging all American citizens to comment to oppose the Biden proposal because of its attack on due process, and attack on the democratic process, as well,” she said.

Manning urged opponents of the revisions to vocalize their dismay by joining organizations intent on pushing back against government overreach.

“There’s strength in numbers,” she said. “So for people concerned about due process, or administrative overreach by these federal agencies drunk with their own power and engaging in this type of lawlessness, it’s best to join an organization that can be a voice in DC or elsewhere, depending on where the fight is.”

Watch the full interview above.





