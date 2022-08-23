White people banned from common spaces at UC Berkeley’s off-campus housing

A “Person of Color (POC) Theme House” near the University of California, Berkeley banned White people from entering common spaces, a leaked photo of the house rules revealed.

According to the website, the POC House was created to provide a “safe environment for people who identify as People of Color,” this includes a rule requiring tenants to warn each other before inviting a White guest.

The rules allegedly help POC members avoid White people.

In the event a White guest is invited, for example, the guest is “ “not allowed in common spaces.”

House members who invite White guests into the shared space will be responsible for respecting their peers' decisions to avoid interaction.

“Many POC members moved here to be able to avoid White violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring White guests,” the rules state.

In addition to White people, the rules also prohibit members from bringing “parents/family members that express bigotry” into the house.

“Queer, Black, and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members,” the rules state.

The house is one of four themed houses operated by the Berkeley Student Cooperative (BSC), which provides “low-cost” housing for students.

The co-ops are privately owned and unaffiliated with UC Berkeley, Adam Ratliff, Assistant Director of Media Relations told Campus Reform.





Campus Reform contacted the BSC and UC Berkeley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.





