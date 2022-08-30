Opinion
San Diego State University reinstates mask mandate, flouting CDC recommendations

On August 15, San Diego State University reinstated a month long mask mandate for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccinated professors are permitted to remove their face covering in the classroom as long as students remain masked.

Lena Branch '24 | Iowa Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 12:00 PM

On August 15, San Diego State University (SDSU) reinstated a mask mandate to last until September 15 for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. 

The mandate applies to all instructional spaces, including classrooms and libraries.

[RELATED: Students face mask mandates this fall]

SDSU NewsCenter clarifies that this does not apply to educators in all settings, writing that “[i]nstructional faculty, teaching assistants and interpreters who are fully up to date with their vaccinations can remove their facial coverings as long as students are masked up in the classroom.”

In a statement released by the university, SDSU explains the reasoning behind the new mandate.

“In light of recent increased COVID-19 transmission and case counts in San Diego County and ahead of the upcoming fall semester, the university is reimplementing its COVID-19 facial covering policy for the first few weeks of the semester.”

[RELATED: Professor mandates masks despite optional mask policy at university]

SDSU’s mandate is inconsistent with official CDC recommendations, which only suggest requiring masks during ‘High’ levels of community spread.

At present, San Diego County’s community spread level is ‘Medium.’

Campus Reform contacted San Diego State University for comment and there has been no response. This article will be updated accordingly.

