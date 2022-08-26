WATCH: Georgetown students say mask mandate 'isn't doing anything'





Campus Reform Correspondents and Georgetown University (GU) students Jessica Costescu and Katelyn Rickert appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning to discuss their university imposing mask mandates for “indoor instructional settings, such as classrooms and teaching laboratories.”

This mandate comes after the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has rolled back certain COVID-19 guidelines, suggesting that masks are options during periods of low cases.

Georgetown University is located in Washington, DC, where the current case rate is 89.6 cases per week and is categorized as low.

Rickert told Fox News her experience with the mandate has been that students take their masks off immediately after exiting the classroom and that professors are not required to mask up under the policy.

“As soon as all the students leave class and go into the hallway, we all rip our masks off. It’s the same group of people, now without masks, suddenly COVID doesn’t exist," she said.

Rickert continued by voicing her frustration with GU’s policy, stating, “it’s completely pointless, it’s completely senseless, which is on par with what Georgetown has done with COVID.”

Costescu weighed in with her thoughts, calling the policy “for the sake of optics,” considering the CDC’s updated guidance.

“Now the CDC says it’s time for us to move on… [GU isn’t] wanting us to move on," she said. "So, it’s clear they’re doing it for the sake of optics because the COVID cases have remained constant throughout the whole year. [The mandate] isn’t doing anything.”

Rickert further explained the consequences students would face for not following the mask mandate, “your professor will call you out, you’ll be canceled, and Georgetown will actually give you academic probation.”

