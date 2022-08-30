WATCH: Creighton University keeps vaccine mandate





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the vaccine mandate controversy at Creighton University.

The dispute began in 2021 when Patrice Quadrel was denied a religious exemption from the school’s vaccine mandate and was subsequently dropped from her classes. A group of students filed a lawsuit, which argued that students were being unfairly discriminated against for their vaccination status.

While the case was pending, the students also filed for injunctive relief from the vaccine mandate. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled earlier this month against granting relief, meaning the school’s mandate will go into effect.

Campus Reform Correspondent Spencer Dalke joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss a study that revealed how “political correctness” at work can cause negative behavior elsewhere.

Eichholz also covers the wave of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion materials in freshman orientations at universities across the United States, and reports on one writer’s attempt to redefine “wokeness.”