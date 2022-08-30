Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

WATCH: Creighton University keeps vaccine mandate

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the vaccine mandate controversy at Creighton University.

Trending
1
Students must pass new 'Race and Ethnic Studies' requirement to graduate
By Jasmine  James  '23
2
ACLU files lawsuit against Florida’s ‘Individual Freedom Act’ calling it 'racially moti…
By Kate Anderson 
3
Assistant Professor awarded $450K grant for 'Sexploration Project'
By Margaret Kolesar  '24
4
SURVEY: Sociologists embrace Marx's dictum to change the world
By Toni Airaksinen 
5
GIORDANO: Academia must reform to save itself
By Nicholas Giordano 
6
Controversy erupts over pro-abortion SGA statement
By Kayla Turnof '25
Wyatt Eichholz '24 | Senior Alabama Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 11:00 AM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the vaccine mandate controversy at Creighton University. 

The dispute began in 2021 when Patrice Quadrel was denied a religious exemption from the school’s vaccine mandate and was subsequently dropped from her classes. A group of students filed a lawsuit, which argued that students were being unfairly discriminated against for their vaccination status. 

While the case was pending, the students also filed for injunctive relief from the vaccine mandate. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled earlier this month against granting relief, meaning the school’s mandate will go into effect. 

Campus Reform Correspondent Spencer Dalke joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss a study that revealed how “political correctness” at work can cause negative behavior elsewhere.

Eichholz also covers the wave of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion materials in freshman orientations at universities across the United States, and reports on one writer’s attempt to redefine “wokeness.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this