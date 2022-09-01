University of Oklahoma College of Medicine allegedly trains students in woke ideology

Students at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine will face woke indoctrination this school year.

An alleged training session at the College, for example, suggests that equal opportunity is insufficient for “equity.”

Screenshots of the training slides, alleged to be associated with College of Medicine, were obtained by the Twitter account UnWokable Podcast in June.

“Equal treatment is not the same thing as Equity,” one slide reads. The same slide goes on to say that “[i]n order to promote diversity we must proactively correct historical imbalances.”

The alleged health equity training slideshow then goes on to encourage political correctness, suggesting that it “increases creativity,” is “fundamentally about treating people with respect,” and simply means “[y]ou are being kind.”

Mark Ousley, host of the UnWokable Podcast and owner of the account, criticized the ideology embodied in the slides.

Affirmative action policies are simply “[d]iscrimination based on identity (Marxist Identitarianism) in institutional health policy,” according to Ousley.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy in equity rhetoric when it comes to women’s sports, writing, “[Lia] (William) Thomas has a massive (biological) unearned privilege in swimming but gets capitalize on it by competing against women simply by embracing a Marxist approved marginalized identity.”

The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine states its commitment to “advancing diversity at all levels,” and “leverag[ing] the transformative power of equity and diversity…for the advancement of…health equity for all residents in the state of Oklahoma.”

The College of Medicine also has a dedicated “Diversity Alliance Task Force,” whose mission is to have equity and diversity “Integrated into the work and lives of every student, faculty, and staff member.”

Campus Reform reached out to Dr. Teara Flagg Lander, assistant Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University Oklahoma, and Mark Ousley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.