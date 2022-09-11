WATCH: Emily Sturge on Racial Diversity Hiring at College Campuses

Opinion
Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Sunday, September 11, 2022 1:00 PM


Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge appeared on the Joe Pags Show to discuss the push to increase diversity hiring at college campuses.

According to Sturge, The University of California- San Diego recently published a job listing for an Assistant Professor "as part of an initiative to increase faculty diversity."

 Sturge said that applicants are required to "state their contributions to diversity and social justice."

[RELATED: 'Anti-racism, anti-oppression work, equity, and social justice' commitment required for 'Latinx' cluster hire]

"If you don't subscribe to the woke mentality, you can't get this job," Sturge said.

She continued, saying, "People wonder why so many students leave these big universities becoming raging liberals and it's because of hiring practices like this."

Watch the full interview above.

