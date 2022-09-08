UPDATE: Campbell University reverses course on blocking pro-life event

Campbell University, a private Christian school in North Carolina, will allegedly now allow its Students for Life chapter members to counsel women outside of abortion clinics after originally denying the request.

“We are so appreciative that Campbell gave us the ability to hold our club event,” chapter President Lydia Taylor told Campus Reform.

Last week, Campus Reform obtained a video of a meeting between Taylor and Director of Student Activities Chris O’Connor. In the video, O’Connor explains that the group could not travel to an abortion clinic in Raleigh, where they intended to counsel women seeking abortions.

O’Connor stated that the group’s actions could be considered “antagonistic” and reflect poorly on the university.

“I don’t want to use the word…‘antagonistic,’ but it could be perceived as that,” O’Connor told Taylor.

As a compromise, he suggested the students travel as individuals and not use their student group's name.

After Campus Reform contacted the university for comment, Haven Hottel, Assistant Vice President for Communications & Marketing responded that the group’s travel request was then “under review.”

"Requests by recognized student organizations must meet certain approval criteria, including a commitment to abide by all conduct requirements as outlined within the Student Handbook to ensure student safety," Hottel had said.

Taylor later informed Campus Reform that the office approved the request Wednesday afternoon under the condition the group leaves the clinic if there is any conflict.

“We continue to fight for life in spite of any obstacles we face,” she said.

The group will be able to travel off campus to conduct the event on September 17.

