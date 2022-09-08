BREAKING NEWS: Vandal destroys sign during conservative group’s tabling event

In a video recently obtained by Campus Reform, an unidentified male is seen destroying and throwing away a sign that he stole from a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) tabling event at Colorado State University (CSU).



The Leadership Institute’s Colorado Field Representative Campbell Frost, who was working with the TPUSA chapter, filmed the individual as he tried to shove the sign into a trashcan.

Frost asked the individual for his name and the man replied, “Nothing, you don’t have to worry about it.”

As he continued to break down the sign, the man asked, “Where are you posting this?”

The individual states he destroyed the sign because Frost said he doesn’t believe in democracy and that “destroying a sign is the least of everyone’s concerns here,” as seen in the video.



“I think that anyone who doesn’t like democracy deserves to have their signs destroyed,” the student continued. “I don’t think that we should be punching them or anything, but I do think that their signs are free game honestly.”

Frost told Campus Reform that prior to the vandalism, he had been having a rather “friendly” conversation with the student.

“He and I were having a discussion and it was a pretty friendly discussion, a good back and forth,” Frost said. “I think we were talking about transgender issues with children…and somehow democracy came up.”

Frost said that he attempted to explain to the student how America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy, but the student refused to listen and instead vandalized the sign.

CSU TPUSA president Benjamin Kolb told Campus Reform, “It’s unfortunate yet not surprising that someone would feel the need to destroy our property over a disagreement. I have had interactions with this person in the past and while I have had positive and productive conversation[s] with him, this behavior of destroying our property did not surprise me at all.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated accordingly.

Campus Reform contacted the CSU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

