WATCH: Students On 9/11: 'We Can't Obsess Over It; It's Time To Move On'





This year marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States in 2001.

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Logan Dubil traveled to the University of Pittsburgh to talk with college students about 9/11.

Dubil asked students if they could name the last major terrorist attack that took place on U.S. soil.

“I actually do not,” one student responded.

“I want to say 9/11, but I feel like that’s old,” another said.

Students were then asked if they remember learning about 9/11 in school.

“They did actually do a section on Islamophobia as a result of 9/11,” one student revealed.

Dubil then brought up an editorial that was published by Penn State- Behrend’s student newspaper editorial board. The editorial in question claimed that Americans have an “obsession” with the attacks.

Overall, most students were against moving beyond 9/11, but one student agreed with the editorial’s claims.

“I think it’s kind of time to move on. We can’t obsess over it,” the student remarked.

