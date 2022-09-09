Green energy policies lead to power outage, California college cancels its classes

In a Sept. 6 tweet, Diablo Valley College (DVC) announced that all in-person classes were canceled for the day after the San Francisco Bay Area experienced power outages due to a recent heat wave.





Due to a power outage, all in-person classes at Pleasant Hill are cancelled and campus is closed for the remainder of Sept. 6,. Online and in-person San Ramon classes should take place as planned. Classes will resume as usual on Sept. 7. pic.twitter.com/iWJulwmA7f — Diablo Valley College (@DVC_updates) September 7, 2022





DVC's Director of Marketing Brandy Howard told Campus Reform, "Diablo Valley College...experienced an unanticipated power outage during a period of excessive heat with temperatures above 110 degrees. Without power, we were unable to cool our buildings. For the health and safety of our community, we canceled in-person evening classes and sent employees home."

Howard continued, "Our top priority is always the safety of our students and employees, and that guides any response to such situations."

[RELATED: Professor claims going online might be part of the solution to climate change]

California has been experiencing a heat wave with record temperatures leading Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency on Aug. 31.

The announcement forecasted an “energy deficiency.”

“On August 30, 2022, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a Heat Bulletin forecasting high electric demand during the Extreme Heat Event that will stress the energy grid,” the announcement read.

Since the announcement, thousands of Californians have been without power, and wildfires destroyed over 10,000 acres.

The governor’s declaration came mere days after he announced that the state plans to “Achieve 100 Percent Zero-Emission” by 2035.

“We can solve this climate crisis if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to cut pollution. California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035,” Newson stated.

However, the plan has been heavily criticized, especially after the recent heatwave and the California Grid Operator asking electric vehicle owners to limit charging their vehicles to save the power grid from shutting down.

[RELATED: Student Senate pressures university to reject funding from energy companies]

“California is now telling people to 'avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles' from 4-9 pm. This from the same state that’s going to force everyone to buy electric cars by 2035. This is what Democrat control looks like—and they want it nationwide. What a joke," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted.





California is now telling people to “avoid using large appliances and charging electric vehicles” from 4-9pm.



This from the same state that’s going to force everyone to buy electric cars by 2035.



This is what Democrat control looks like—and they want it nationwide. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/8tS3KsQWqR — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 31, 2022





Diablo Valley School reopened the following day according to the school’s Twitter account.





We'll see you tomorrow! Our Pleasant Hill campus will re-open and classes will resume as usual. pic.twitter.com/JeWoUtD06k — Diablo Valley College (@DVC_updates) September 7, 2022





But as the heat wave continues, more outages are expected.

Campus Reform contacted Diablo Valley College, Scalise, Newsom, and the California Grid Operator. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @kliseanderson on Twitter.