A look inside one university’s ‘Queer Studies’ major/minor

In 2017, Portland State University (PSU) became the first university in the state of Oregon to offer a major and minor on Sexuality, Gender, and Queer Studies.

“PSU is the only school in the state to combine women’s studies, sociology, biology, psychology, literature and cultural studies to examine the issues connected to sexuality, gender, and queer politics in this country and around the world,” the program website states.

The website also breaks down specific information students will be exposed to if they choose to take on this program.

Examples of topics taught in the program include Black Studies, Indigenous Nations and Native American Studies, and Public Health.

Students will also be given the opportunity to work with professors and faculty members who are well-versed in topics such as “[t]ransgender studies and masculinity” and “[q]ueer of color theories in urban locales.”

“One of the requirements of the program is through the practicum. Students connect with the community and campus to illuminate the relationship between feminist theory and practice,” the website states.

All offered courses within the program have a focus on sexuality, gender, race, and feminism.

The degree is usable in the realm of social work and activism, according to the website.

Students who choose to enroll in the Sexuality, Gender, and Queer Studies Program have three degree options: a Bachelor of Arts Degree, a Bachelor of Science Degree, and a minor.

PSU’s Director of Strategic Communications, Christina Williams, informed Campus Reform about how many students are enrolled in the program.

“As of the most recent academic term (Spring 2022), there were 10 students majoring and 22 students minoring in the program,” Williams told Campus Reform.

She added, “The program was developed in response to student interest.”

