UPDATE: U.S. Supreme Court halts a New York Supreme Court ruling that would force a Jewish university to recognize LGBTQ groups

On Sept. 9 Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayer ordered that Yeshiva University (YU), a Jewish private college in New York, is not required by law to recognize LGBTQ groups on campus for the duration of the lawsuit.

“IT IS ORDERED that the injunction of the New York trial court, case No. 154010/2021, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court,” Sotomayer wrote.

Campus Reform previously reported on the lawsuit when YU was sued after denying an LGBTQ student group, the YU Pride Alliance, to be officially recognized on campus.

Sotomayer’s ruling comes as a result of the Jewish university filing for an emergency stay with the U.S. Supreme Court on Aug. 29.

The university filed for the stay after the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 14 that the college would have to “immediately grant plaintiff YU Pride Alliance the full and equal accommodations, advantages, facilities, and privileges afforded to all other student groups at Yeshiva University.”

“As a deeply religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with that order because doing so would violate its sincere religious beliefs about how to form its undergraduate students in Torah values,” the appeal read.

YU Pride Alliance told Campus Reform, “The YU Pride Alliance remains committed to creating a safe space for LGBTQ students on YU's campus to build community and support one another without being discriminated against.”

