University professor wished Queen Elizabeth a ‘painful’ death

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) associate professor Dr. Uju Anya tweeted on Sept. 8, “I heard the thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.” The tweet was deleted by Twitter hours later for violating community standards.

Anya followed up her deleted tweet, stating that “If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain” towards Queen Elizabeth II they should “[keep] wishing on a star.”





If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022





Amazon’s former CEO and founder Jeff Bezos criticized Anya’s deleted tweet, “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”





This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow. https://t.co/2zoi6CdFMq — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 8, 2022





Anya replied to Bezos with “Otoro gba gbue gi” a phrase used by Nigerians that roughly translates to, “May you pass away from excessive stools.”





Otoro gba gbue gi.



May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 8, 2022





Anya is an Associate Professor of Second Language Acquisition at CMU and a scholar of “language learning and Black experiences in multilingualism,” her bio states.

“My primary fields of inquiry are critical applied linguistics, critical sociolinguistics, and critical discourse studies examining race, gender, sexual, and social class identities in new language learning through the multilingual journeys of African American students,” Anya wrote.

Some of the classes she’s taught include, “Race, Gender, Sexuality, and Social Class in Second Language Learning” and “Hip Hop and Funk Discourses of Black Womanhood in Brazil and the U.S.”

Anya published a book in 2022 titled, Racial Equity on College Campuses: Connecting Research to Practice, and published Racialized Identities in Second Language Learning: Speaking Blackness in Brazil in 2018.

CMU tweeted a response to Anya’s tweet several hours later. The statement said the university does “not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya.”





A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya. pic.twitter.com/NinpPa4rZg — Carnegie Mellon University (@CarnegieMellon) September 8, 2022





Campus Reform contacted Anya and Bezos and will update this article accordingly.

