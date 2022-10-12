JOB ALERT: Cato Institute searching to fill positions

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.

Cato Institute is searching to fill positions in Washington D.C.

Cato Institute is a think-tank "based on the principles of individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace."

Marketing Coordinator

This is a full-time marketing position in Washington D.C.

This role is involved with print and digital publications, event outreach, and the online Cato store.

Specific responsibilities include creating email promotions, planning and executing campaigns, social media outreach, creating fliers and mailers, and managing newsletters.

The position requires a college degree in a related field and 1-year of experience. Candidates should be detail-oriented, be able to multi-task, and have excellent communication skills.

Experience with Microsoft Office suite is required.

Website and Data Coordinator

The Website and Data Coordinator will work with the HumanProgress.org team to udate and maintain homepage articles.

Additional responsibilities include selecting images for the website, writing headlines to increase views, quality control, and working with authors and editors.

Candidates must be familiar with Microsoft Word and Excel. Attention to detail, ability to multi-task, and aesthetic instinct are required qualities.

Research Associate (Center for Educational Freedom)

This is a full-time research position at the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom (CEF) in Washington D.C.

Responsibilities include assisting scholars with projects and events, updating databases, editing manuscripts, and supervising interns.

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in economics, political science, sociology, public policy, or education. Candidates could also have work experience in similar fields.

Candidates must also understand free markets, Microsoft Word, and Excel.

Research Associate (Economic Policy)

The Economic Policy Research Associate position will occasionally co-author policy analyses, papers, and blog posts. Other responsibilities include supporting senior members' research and conduct administrative work.

Candidates must have a degree in economics, political science, data science. Candidates must also be proficient with Microsoft Excel and have strong writing skills.

Interested candidates should visit Cato Institute’s job listing.