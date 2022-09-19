Prof says those who support busing illegal immigrants to liberal cities are racists

An associate professor at Fordham University recently compared those who support Governors Greg Abbot (TX) and Doug Ducey’s (AZ) plan to bus illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to Washington D.C. and New York City to segregationists.

“We saw this with our parents and grandparents’ generation when schools were forced to integrate, and they refused, so they would ship African Americans to other states to attend college, because they didn’t want to integrate schools in say South Carolina, or Virginia, or Georgia,” Christina Greer said on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection.

[RELATED: ‘A national best practice’: University employees doubles down on defense of racially segregated housing]

She also alleged that “racists” don’t mind paying the $80,000 dollars it reportedly costs per bus trip.

To combat the influx of illegal immigration along the southern border, this summer Governor Abbot and Governor Ducey began transporting migrants from the detention centers to the nation’s capital and the Big Apple.

“Operational Lone Star,” which combats illegal immigration in Texas, has apprehended over 302,600 migrants, arrested over 19,700 criminals, and reported over 17,200 fentanyl charges since its launch in March 2021.

﻿[RELATED: Prof says border enforcement harms environment]

Texas has also “bused over 7,900 migrants to our nation's capital since April and over 2,200 migrants to New York City since August 5.”

More than 300 migrants have been bussed to Chicago since Aug. 31.

Campus Reform reached out to Greer, Abbot, and Ducey for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.