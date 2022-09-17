WATCH: Christian student overcomes peers' rejection

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent, Emily Sturge, reports on a Christian student who was elected to student government after being originally rejected for quoting the Bible.

In late August, Little became the first Black woman to serve on the University of Houston Student Government Association Supreme Court. Her story drew national attention as she was originally barred from the opportunity reportedly because of her religious beliefs.

Campus Reform Correspondent Jack Anderson joins Campus Countdown to discuss green energy policies that led to power outages, resulting in one California college canceling its classes.

Sturge also discusses a bill introduced by the University of Florida student government that would fund students' abortion procedures and reimburse for abortion-related expenses, such as out-of-state travel.

The bill would require the university to dedicate $1.5 million to reimburse 50% of the cost of students' abortion-related procedures.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet from a Carnegie Mellon University professor who wrote on Twitter, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

Carnegie Mellon University tweeted a response, stating the university does not condone the professor’s message.

Watch the episode above for full coverage.

Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter