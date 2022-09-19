Campus Profile: Claremont McKenna College

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Claremont McKenna College is a private college in California. Around 1,416 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

N/A

Liberal Organizations:

Ace and Aro Space

Chiapas Support Committee

Claremont Student Worker Alliance

Claremont Students for Justice in Palestine

Divest Claremont Colleges

Prison Abolition Group

Sunrise Claremont Colleges

The 7-C Trans, Genderqueer, and Gender Questioning Alliance

Young Democratic Socialists of America at Claremont Colleges

University Leadership:

Hiram Chodosh, President

Board of Trustees

Peter K. Barker

James B. Bemowski

A. Steven Crown

Tina Daniels

Cary Davidson

Robert A. Day

David Dreier

Steven L. Eggert

Elyssa M. Elbaz

Laura M. Grisolano

E. David Hetz

Susan Matteson King

Jeffrey S. Klein

Henry R. Kravis

Duane Kurisu

Michael Larson

Tao Li

James B. McElwee

Amb C. Steven McGann

Harry T. McMahon

Marci Lerner Miller

Akshata N. Murty

Robert C. Nakasone

Paul Nathan

Douglas L. Peterson

Rey Ramsey

G. Jeffrey Records, Jr.

George R. Roberts

Richard J. Romero

Rossi A. Russell

John Shrewsberry

Bruce A. Soll

Kenneth J. Valach

Shaw B. Wagener

Donna Wengert Neff

OpenSecrets Data on Claremont McKenna College Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.70% of Claremont McKenna employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.30% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Claremont McKenna has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”

COVID-19:

Claremont McKenna is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

