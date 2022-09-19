Campus Profile: Claremont McKenna College
Claremont McKenna College is a private college in California. Around 1,416 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
N/A
Liberal Organizations:
Ace and Aro Space
Chiapas Support Committee
Claremont Student Worker Alliance
Claremont Students for Justice in Palestine
Divest Claremont Colleges
Prison Abolition Group
Sunrise Claremont Colleges
The 7-C Trans, Genderqueer, and Gender Questioning Alliance
Young Democratic Socialists of America at Claremont Colleges
University Leadership:
Hiram Chodosh, President
Board of Trustees
Peter K. Barker
James B. Bemowski
A. Steven Crown
Tina Daniels
Cary Davidson
Robert A. Day
David Dreier
Steven L. Eggert
Elyssa M. Elbaz
Laura M. Grisolano
E. David Hetz
Susan Matteson King
Jeffrey S. Klein
Henry R. Kravis
Duane Kurisu
Michael Larson
Tao Li
James B. McElwee
Amb C. Steven McGann
Harry T. McMahon
Marci Lerner Miller
Akshata N. Murty
Robert C. Nakasone
Paul Nathan
Douglas L. Peterson
Rey Ramsey
G. Jeffrey Records, Jr.
George R. Roberts
Richard J. Romero
Rossi A. Russell
John Shrewsberry
Bruce A. Soll
Kenneth J. Valach
Shaw B. Wagener
Donna Wengert Neff
OpenSecrets Data on Claremont McKenna College Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 89.70% of Claremont McKenna employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.30% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Claremont McKenna has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”
COVID-19:
Claremont McKenna is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Claremont McKenna:
These are the top 10 BEST schools for free speech this year.
Claremont McKenna College in California was ranked the 6th best school for free speech for the 2022-2023 academic year. The university ranked 4th for being tolerant of controversial speakers, including conservative and liberal speakers.