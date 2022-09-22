Chalked messages call out 'Zionist' campus groups for having 'blood on their hands'

The University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM) responded to anti-Semitic chalked messages found on the university campus during the first week of school earlier this month.

The chalked messages, posted to Instagram by @jewishoncampus, stated:





“Zionism is Racism. Zionism is Genocide. There are 5+ Zionist org[anizations] @ UW. They have blood on their hands.”﻿





UWM Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar J. Charleston published a joint statement on Sept. 8 condemning the message.

“To those Jewish students and others affected, we are sorry for the impact this had on your first day of class at UW,” the statement said. “We truly strive to create a campus where every student feels they belong, and this kind of messaging harms that goal and aspiration.”

UW-Madison Hillel, a Jewish organization on campus, released a statement that labeled the messages as “discriminatory” and “antithetical to the [UWM] we know and love.”

The organization classified the incident as “an attack on the identity of Jewish students.”

“No student should be targeted because of their identity,” the statement read. “Harassment and targeting of Jewish students and their campus organizations are never acceptable at [UWM].”

Badger Alliance for Israel (BAFI), self-described as “the independent, nonreligious, and bipartisan pro-Israel organization on [UWM] campus,” also released a statement regarding the chalking.

“It was nice getting a free shoutout around campus today,” BAFI said. “We’re proud of who we are: Pro-Israel Badgers, and we are here to stay!”

The university’s response continued by specifying they cannot respond to every “controversial or offensive incident” that happens on campus.

“We strongly believe that we learn best in environments that are inclusive and where people feel listened to and heard,” the statement said. “Statements targeting students or other student groups, while not against the law or campus policy, violate our norms and actively work against the culture of belonging for which we are striving.”

Campus Reform contacted the University officials and both chapters for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.