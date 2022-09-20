Pro-life group cites safety concerns as reason for canceling campus event

American University Students for Life (AUSFL) allegedly canceled a campus event last Thursday to ward off pro-abortion protesters.

The group published a statement regarding the decision on its Instagram account, citing that rumor of protest could counter the AUSFL’s goal to “provide a safe space for [the] pro-life community.”

The statement refers to the event as a “celebration,” however its prior announcement is not available on the group’s social media page.

“[A]t the announcement of our celebration, certain social media posts concerning our event began to circle and a protest of our event was in the works,” the statement explained. “Since our main purpose on this campus is to provide a safe space for pro-life community, we felt that the potential of a protest against us would hinder this goal.”

The event will be rescheduled, according to the group.

While the fall semester began for students approximately one month ago, numerous reports have pinpointed pro-life groups as the target of harassment and intimidation.

An unidentified pro-abortion individual reportedly harassed the Students for Life group at George Mason University for multiple hours while the group was tabling last month.

The unidentified individual also stole recruitment material and disposed of it in a nearby trash can, and attempted to steal a body camera from a female member of the group, videos obtained by Campus Reform.

The GMU group also hosted Students for Life of America’s fall tour, “Abortion is Not a Right,” on Sept. 7, during which counterprotesters handed out coat hangers to passing students.

The national tour also evoked a strong response from pro-abortion students during a stop at The College of William and Mary when a student allegedly threw a cup of urine at the pro-life chapter. At the Rider University stop, a figurine of a fetus was allegedly beheaded by pro-abortion students.

AUSFL’s statement alluded that members expect to be targeted on campus, and recognized that the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June evoked an “upsetting” response from students on campus.

“[W]e are not interested in provoking the outrage of our peers,” the group confirmed.

AUSFL also doubled down on its self-described mission to “educate on life issues” and “to provide alternative medical, philosophical, and legal sources for the debate on abortion.”

“[W]e believe honoring human life benefits everyone in our community, and that our mission is in line with AU’s commitment to social justice,” the statement read.

The statement, signed by the chapter’s executive board, came under fire by pro-abortion AU students. Many allege that the group members are hiding their identity by retaining anonymity.

“[T]here’s a reason they’re not publicizing who their e-board is,” one user commented on the post, “even those people know what they’re doing is shameful.”

“I find it funny that you’re the one AU club who hasn’t revealed their e-board. Who’s your e-board,” another account pressed.

Pro-life groups have not been the only target of attack from leftist students. An on-campus riot cut Tomi Lahren’s speech at the University of New Mexico (UNM) short last week after an unidentified protester allegedly pulled the fire alarm.

The UNM Turning Point USA chapter hosted Lahren.

The organizer of the protest, Julie Bettencourt, told Campus Reform that leftist students will “continue to show up and show out in the face of oppressors.”

The protest had escalated as the footage obtained by Campus Reform showed dozens of protesters attempting to barge through a barricaded door to the venue, which was protected by police.

Campus Reform contacted AU and AU SFL for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

