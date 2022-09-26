Opinion
Urine allegedly thrown at pro-life students as they rallied at a Virginia college

According to Students for Life of America, the alleged cup of urine was thrown at the students as the organization kicked off their 'Abortion is Not Right' tour.

The students were participating in the tour, and had an 'Abortion is Not Right' display.

Darius Avinger '24 | Campus Correspondent
Monday, September 26, 2022 12:00 PM

Urine was allegedly thrown at pro-life students as they rallied against abortion at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. 

According to Students for Life of America (SFLA), a national pro-life organization that has chapters across over 1200 college campuses, the alleged cup of urine was thrown at the students as the organization kicked off their “Abortion is Not Right” tour. 

[Related: WATCH: Student Describes Being Pro-Life at NYU]

The students were participating in the tour, and had an “Abortion is Not Right” display. The students allegedly reported the incident to campus authorities, though the outcome of the situation has not yet been made available. 

When asked for comment, William & Mary’s director of news and media, Suzanne Clavet, told Campus Reform that “[p]olice responded immediately to initiate an investigation,” and had “an officer on site with the students to be sure their activity could continue without further disruption.”

Clavet went on to emphasize that “William & Mary encourages students and members of our community to engage in constitutionally protected expression,” condemning the alleged actions that occurred against the students. 

[Related: EXCLUSIVE: Christian college adminstrator calls pro-life students ‘antagonizers’]

Gavin Oxley, the SFLA Virginia Regional Coordinator, was contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Staff image

