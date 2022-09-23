Opinion
College professors links White people, christians to facism

A San Diego Mesa College professor allegedly labeled “White” people, “Christian[s],” and “heterosexual[s]” as “facist” during a Sept. 1 lesson.

“As it is currently constituted, the Republican party is now a fascist organization that no longer fits the category of a conventional Democratic Party," the professor wrote.

Robert Schmad '23 | Senior Georgia Campus Correspondent
Friday, September 23, 2022 1:00 PM

A San Diego Mesa College professor allegedly labeled “White” people, “Christian[s],” and “heterosexual[s]” as “facist” during a Sept. 1 lesson.

A student took a photo of the white board, the Washington Examiner reported, on which the unidentified professor wrote:

“As it is currently constituted, the Republican party is now a fascist organization that no longer fits the category of a conventional Democratic Party.” 

[RELATED: Antifa flyer at Berkeley calls Ben Shapiro a 'fascist' thug]

The statement appears to have been written during a lesson on argumentative essays. 

The incident took place at Mason High School (MHS). MHS Principal Frederick Hilgers explained to Campus Reform that the professor is not a school employee, and was on campus to “teach college courses on District campuses.” 

Hilgers said that the course was available through the “California College and Career Access Pathways (CCAP) Program.”

A San Diego Community College District spokesperson told Campus Reform that the college is “aware of [the] incident.”

“Mesa College takes concerns regarding teaching and learning seriously,” the spokesperson said. “We are looking into the matter further and will respond in accordance with policies and procedures.”

[RELATED: Republican students harassed by 'anti-fascist' vandals]

The anonymous student told the Washington Examiner that the professor’s written comments “completely caught [the student] off guard.”

"I didn't sign up for the class for a teacher to be trying to shove his ideology down my throat,” the student said.

Campus Reform obtained a letter sent by the Californians for Equal Rights Foundation (CERF) which called for a “formal investigation” of the incident.

CERF alleged the professor “clearly created a racially hostile, ideologically loaded and unsafe learning environment.”

Campus Reform contacted the anonymous student, however he declined to comment.

