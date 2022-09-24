UPDATE: LGBTQ student group agrees to allow Jewish university a stay after Supreme Court ruling

On Thursday, Yeshiva University (YU) announced in a press release that the school and YU Pride Alliance, an LGBTQ group, had come to an independent agreement to allow YU to enter a proposed stipulation for a stay.

“The parties to the above-referenced appeal hereby stipulate and agree that the June 24, 2022 Order entered by the Supreme Court of New York, New York County, should be stayed pending the exhaustion of all appeals, including any appeals to this Court, the Court of Appeals, or the Supreme Court of the United States,” the proposal read.

A stay would prevent the Jewish university from being forced to recognize the student group during the duration of the lawsuit.

“Pride Alliance has agreed that Yeshiva should be able to conduct its appeals without being forced to violate its religious identity,” the press release stated.

YU’s Director Of Communications Hanan Eisenman said in the press release that student groups will be allowed to restart after the Jewish holidays and that the university is “look[ing] forward to working together to quickly resolve this issue.”

Campus Reform previously reported on YU’s email announcement to students and faculty on Sept. 16 that all student group activities would be suspended in light of the upcoming Jewish holidays and the recent Supreme Court ruling.

“Considering the upcoming Chagim, the university will hold off on all undergraduate activities while it immediately takes steps to follow the roadmap provided by the U.S. Supreme Court to protect YU’s religious freedom,” the email said.

The email was sent out two days after the Supreme Court ruled that it would not grant the Jewish university an injunction that would have prevented the New York Supreme Court ruling in June from taking effect.

The New York Supreme Court’s ruling compelled Yeshiva to immediately recognize YU Pride Alliance even while the lawsuit was still in the court system.

Campus Reform contacted Yeshiva University and YU Pride Alliance for comment and will update this article accordingly.

