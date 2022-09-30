WATCH: Biden’s student loan policy:'it needs to be paid for somehow'









Senior Campus Reform Correspondent Logan Dubil joined Campus Reform Correspondent Director and Hot Take host Kate Hirzel to discuss his recent Campus Reform video asking students about Biden’s student loan policy.

“I recently traveled to the University of Pittsburgh to talk one-on-one with students about Biden’s proposal,” Dubil said. “In the beginning, students were really excited about this.”

Dubil is a senior at Point Park State University studying marketing and sales. He films many videos for Campus Reform asking students about their opinions on trending issues.

“I asked [students]... if they would take on a tuition increase to help students on campus who are in debt themselves. This is when they started to realize that this plan might not be free at all. I mean, it needs to be paid for somehow,” Dubil said.

"I chose my school based off of financial circumstances. I sadly couldn’t afford to pay off all of my tuition at once," he continued. "So that being said, I took out loans, and with taking out those loans, I understood that it was my responsibility to pay them back.”

Dubil explained it is unfair for taxpayers who chose to not get a college education to pay the debt of others.

Watch the full interview above.

