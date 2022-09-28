WATCH: Students Reconsider Using 'Latinx'





September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month, however, many universities have begun referring to the month as 'Latinx Heritage Month.'

Campus Reform Correspondent, Noelle Fitchett, traveled to Texas A&M University to talk with college students about the term 'Latinx.'

Fitchett asked students if they thought the term 'Latinx' should be popularized.

"I think it's great. I think it makes sense to include everybody," one student responded.

"I think it's a good inclusive term," another said.

When students were asked if they had ever met a Hispanic person who used the term 'Latinx,' most couldn't think of one.

One Hispanic student answered that he hadn't even heard the term before getting to college.

"No, not until I got to college. Back home [I heard] Latino/Latina," the student said.

Fitchett then cited a study published by Pew Research Center that found only 3% of Hispanics use "Latinx." The study also found that only one in four Hispanics have even heard of the term.

Most students believed that the majority opinion of Hispanics should be considered when deciding to use the term.

"I think if you want to learn more, talk to a Hispanic and see what they use," one student said.

"My understanding was that Latinx was used to be sensitive to the culture and if it's actually doing the opposite then that's understandable to not want to use Latinx," another student remarked.

