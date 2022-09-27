Here are the Catholic universities offering 'gender-inclusive' housing this fall.

Fairfield University (FU), Sacred Heart University (SHU), and Saint Mary’s College of California (SMCC), all Catholic institutions, included a “gender-inclusive” roommate option for the fall 2022 semester.

FU, located in Connecticut, features its commitment to LGBTQ+ students on its “Gender Inclusive Resources” page.

“Fairfield is committed to providing a safe, affirming, and inclusive community for…LGBTQ+ students, Transgender students, Gender queer students, and Students who do not conform to society’s expectations of their assigned gender at birth,” the website states.

The website also gives the locations of over a dozen gender-inclusive restrooms available on campus.

SHU, also located in Fairfield, Connecticut, has a “Gender-Inclusive Housing” page on its website.

“The core value of recognizing the dignity and worth of every human being guides Sacred Heart’s commitment to providing a safe and secure living environment for all its students,” the website reads. “Our gender-inclusive housing provides a safe and inclusive community living option for students.”

“Gender-inclusive housing supports Sacred Heart University’s commitment to embracing and celebrating diversity – in all dimensions," the university explains.

The Catholic university further explains, “Sacred Heart University will not require any student to disclose the nature of their interest in gender-inclusive housing.”

Students must also agree to a set of community standards, including the, “[u]se of inclusive and socially just language and the names and pronouns of community members.”

SMCC’s website also has a “Gender Inclusive Housing” section. It states, “[i]t is the intention of Campus Housing to make room assignments on how you, the student, identify.”

The private college, located in Moraga, directs students to the university’s Center for Women and Gender Equity if they have further questions.

