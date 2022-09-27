TPUSA posters vandalized ahead of speaker event

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) posters were allegedly vandalized at Georgia State University (GSU) ahead of its chapter’s speaking event featuring investigative journalist Drew Hernandez next month.

The posters, which promoted school choice, were vandalized with black marker, photos posted to Twitter by TPUSA Field Representative Rachel Farmer show.

School choice proponents advocate for the disbandment of limiting public school enrollment to a specific school district. Instead, they argue that public education funds should sponsor students to attend their campus of choice.

The unidentified vandals appear to have written “get off our campus, pigs,” across one poster taped in between promotional ads for the TPUSA chapter’s Oct. 7 event featuring Hernandez.





“The chapter there has told me it's pretty much a guarantee whenever they hang any materials up, regardless of what they are, they'll either be ripped down or vandalized which has proven true with this event,” Farmer told Campus Reform, “nevertheless I'm proud of the chapter for not backing down and taking a stand.”

Hernandez is the host of Frontlines, a podcast sponsored by TPUSA, as well as an investigative journalist with a history of covering radical left protests.

His speech, titled “America Is Not Racist,” will discuss Critical Race Theory “and other issues centered around intentionally creating a racial divide in America,” the ad reads.

Hernandez chimed in via Twitter to condemn the vandalism and shared additional school choice posters that appear to be vandalized with the words “Fascists” and “F*** You.”

“Seems the loving leftists at #GSU seem to be so tolerant of the @tpusagsu chapter just sharing their views,” Hernandez chided.





Hernandez shared another photo, taken by the GSU chapter, in which the event advertisement is torn in half.





“The chapter has definitely been hearing about multiple protests planned and is already facing backlash on campus when simply hanging up the flyers,” Farmer said.

The alleged vandalism follows an on-campus riot that erupted at the University of New Mexico during a TPUSA sponsored speech featuring Tomi Lahren. The event was reportedly cut short after a protester allegedly pulled the fire alarm.

Campus, city, and state police were called to the scene to contain the mob and protect attendees.

Last year, Campus Reform reported on the scene outside of a Matt Walsh speech at Georgia Tech titled “Why Men Don’t Belong in Women’s Sports.”

Protesters refused to attend the event, and instead chanted a variety of slogans outside the venue including “trans rights are human rights” and “trans athletes are welcome here.”

The Hernandez event appears to be undisturbed. The event will be held in the Urban Life Building at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Campus Reform contacted Hernandez, Farmer, GSU, and the chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

