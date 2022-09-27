Med student allegedly receives award after supporting fellow-student's anti-conservative rhetoric

Wake Forest University (WFU) med student Ewen Liu allegedly received a prestigious award from the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society despite calling a fellow student’s alleged breach of the Hippocratic Oath “karma-tic” in a now-deleted tweet.

In a Twitter thread from FOX News producer Gregg Re, an email allegedly containing a list of the winners of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society showed Liu as one of the recipients of the prestigious award.

When med student Kychelle Del Rosario bragged about injuring a conservative patient, her @wakeforestmed classmate Ewen Liu called the episode "karma." Wake Forest just gave Liu the most prestigious award a med student can receive, AOA, meaning she has her pick of residencies





Liu came under fire after she responded to a tweet from a fellow classmate, Kychelle Del Rosario, regarding Rosario’s interaction with a patient in March.

As Campus Reform previously reported, Del Rosario described an incident with a patient in a since-deleted Twitter post.

“I had a patient I was doing a blood draw on see my pronoun pin and loudly laugh to the staff, ‘She/Her? Well of course it is! What other nouns even are there? It?’” Del Rosario tweeted, continuing with, “I missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice.”

Liu allegedly responded to the tweet defending Del Rosario saying, “Heard this story firsthand weeks ago and seems like ppl are misinterpreting (understandably from the phrasing). To clarify, the missed stick was COMPLETELY an accident and just seemed ‘karma-tic.’”

Liu called Del Rosario “kind and professional” stating she would “never harm anyone intentionally.”

In an article for Old Gold and Black, WFU’s newspaper, the university defended Del Rosario stating, “All students must have a certified medical professional perform a second attempt of a blood draw if the first attempt is unsuccessful. The school found that Del Rosario correctly followed the guidelines.”

Del Rosario later apologized for “poorly representing our school and our health system.” No mention was made of Liu’s comments.

