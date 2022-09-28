WATCH: Kate Hirzel Discusses USC Journalism Grant





Campus Reform Correspondent Director, Kate Hirzel, joined Newsmax to discuss the University of Southern California's recent announcement of a grant program to fund pro-abortion messaging.

Hirzel began by explaining that the university's journalism program has allocated a total of $100,000 to promote 'reproductive rights.'

She continues, "Let's be clear. When we're talking about reproductive rights, we're talking about pro-abortion rhetoric."

Hirzel pointed out that there is no funding for messaging about adoption in the case of unplanned pregnancy, or a mother choosing to keep the child after being pressured to have an abortion.

"There is no tolerance for the pro-life argument, and that's concerning when you consider how many of these journalism students are going to one day be working in media," Hirzel stated.

Watch the full interview here.

Follow @AverySelby_ on Twitter.