WATCH: Kate Hirzel Discusses USC Journalism Grant

Avery Selby | Digital Media Manager
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 9:00 PM


Campus Reform Correspondent Director, Kate Hirzel, joined Newsmax to discuss the University of Southern California's recent announcement of a grant program to fund pro-abortion messaging.

Hirzel began by explaining that the university's journalism program has allocated a total of $100,000 to promote 'reproductive rights.'

She continues, "Let's be clear. When we're talking about reproductive rights, we're talking about pro-abortion rhetoric."

Hirzel pointed out that there is no funding for messaging about adoption in the case of unplanned pregnancy, or a mother choosing to keep the child after being pressured to have an abortion.

"There is no tolerance for the pro-life argument, and that's concerning when you consider how many of these journalism students are going to one day be working in media," Hirzel stated.

Watch the full interview here.

