WATCH: California university cancels class due to power outage

Campus Reform Correspondent William Biagini appeared on The Joe Pags Show to discuss Diablo Valley College in California cancelling in-person classes because of an “unanticipated power shortage.”

Rachel Kennedy | Digital Media Editor
Friday, September 30, 2022 4:00 PM


Campus Reform Correspondent William Biagini appeared on The Joe Pags Show to discuss Diablo Valley College, in California, canceling all in-person classes because of an “unanticipated power shortage.”

According to Biagini, the outage came "just days after Governor Newsom declared that California has a plan to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.” 

“What this clearly shows is that there’s no plan,” says Biagini. “They really don’t have a strategy to completely change the way that our economy functions, and then you see stuff like this.” 

[RELATED: Green energy policies lead to power outage, California college cancels its classes]

Additionally, “electric car owners were actually asked to limit charging on their vehicles so that the power grid didn’t shut down,” says Biagini.

Biagini also mentioned Pete Buttigieg, who recently showed support for California’s work in fighting climate change, said that states like California “are doing more so to fight climate change than the Federal Government is doing itself.”

Watch the full video above.

